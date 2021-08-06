(Bloomberg) --

China’s export growth slowed in July, adding to concerns the economy’s recovery will face fresh pressure in the second half of the year.

Exports grew 19.3% in dollar terms in July from a year earlier, while imports rose 28.1%, the customs administration said Saturday. That left a trade surplus of $56.58 billion for the month. Economists had forecast that exports would increase by 20% while imports would climb 33.3%.

China’s exports remained resilient in the first half, with the gradual easing of lockdown measures around the world helping to support global demand. Trade risks have increased in recent months though as the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads across Asia, threatening to snarl supply chains across the region.

Extreme weather conditions and local Covid outbreaks have disrupted production and shipping in parts of China, and record-high freight costs squeezed exporters’ profits. Surging commodity prices prompted authorities to suspend some exports and consider imposing more tariffs to ensure domestic supplies.

The latest purchasing managers surveys show a contraction in manufacturers’ export orders for a third consecutive month in July. Officials have also warned of a slowdown in trade growth in the second half, with a higher base of comparison from a year ago also a likely factor.

Growth in imports remained robust in the month, supported by the ongoing recovery in domestic demand and high commodity prices.

In the face of rising growth risks, China’s top leaders have signaled more targeted support for the economy. Authorities will likely take more steps to help struggling small businesses, boost fiscal spending and possibly reduce the reserve requirement ratio for banks again, economists said after a meeting of the Chinese Communist Party’s elite Politburo chaired by President Xi Jinping last month.

