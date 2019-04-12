(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports rebounded after the Lunar New Year holiday amid a pickup in trade-talks optimism, though an unexpected decline in imports signaled continued fragility in the domestic economy.

Exports jumped 14.2 percent in March from a year earlier while imports fell 7.6 percent in dollar terms, the customs administration said Friday. That left a trade surplus of $32.64 billion.

The latest round of trade talks -- which Trump hailed as a “big success” -- further fueled optimism even as a final deal is not assured yet

The Lunar New Year fell in 2019 in early February instead of mid-February in 2018, which likely aided March year-on-year comparisons

Big fluctuations in January to March trade data are mostly due to the Chinese New Year holiday, Customs Administration spokesman Li Kuiwen said at a briefing in Beijing. “Relatively low” growth is due to uncertainties in global demand, he said.

The yield on China’s 10-year government bonds extended its increase after the data release, rising 3 basis points to 3.31 percent, the highest level this year. Futures contracts on sovereign notes due in a decade slid, while the yuan extended gains in both onshore and offshore markets. The moves indicate traders are pricing in stronger risk appetite and less monetary easing.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators are discussing adding a concession on cloud computing to their trade agreement that would give foreign companies greater access to the $12 billion Chinese market, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the talks

