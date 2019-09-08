(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

China’s exports unexpectedly contracted in August, with sales to the U.S. tumbling amid the escalating trade war between the two nations

The contraction underscored what economists were already saying about the government’s stimulus efforts: they’re not yet enough to put a floor under the slowing economy

Deep differences separate Chinese and U.S. negotiators on everything from market access to industrial subsidies as the two sides prepare to meet next month in Washington

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will lower interest rates to single digits soon and inflation will follow suit

Like many expatriates in Hong Kong, Madeline Bardin is thinking more and more about leaving

European policy makers are talking up their readiness to step up public spending to stave off an economic slowdown. The catch is, the moment for turning words into action seems still far off

Should the U.K. economy stumble over the edge of the Brexit precipice, here are ways that monetary policy could inject new forms of stimulus

With less than two months before he steps down, Draghi will on Thursday convene policy makers for the penultimate time. Here’s our rundown of the week’s key economic events

