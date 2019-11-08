(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every day? Sign up for the Terms of Trade newsletter, and follow Bloomberg Economics on Twitter for more.

When it comes to global trade these days, the bar is pretty low as to what’s considered good news.

And so a less-than-expected decline in China’s exports in October was greeted with optimism Friday. That’s even though tepid imports show demand in the world’s second-largest economy is still weak.

Here’s the numbers: Exports decreased 0.9% in dollar terms from a year earlier and imports dropped 6.4%. That left a trade surplus of $42.81 billion for the month.

China’s trade surplus with the U.S. was $26.42 billion. Exports to the U.S. are now down 11.3% in dollar terms in the year to date from the same period in 2018.

So what do the numbers tell us?

Firstly, that the trade war has curbed China’s shipments to the U.S., but the beefy trade surplus has started climbing again as imports have declined even faster

Secondly, the export picture may be stabilizing in China as it sells more to Asean neighbors and sales hold up to the Europe Union (which is actually a bigger buyer than the U.S.)

Thirdly, the weaker imports are across most trading partners, with Asean a notable exception, which isn’t such a great sign for the global economy

Meantime, there were mixed messages from Washington following news the U.S. and China have agreed to roll back tariffs on each other’s goods in phases as they work toward a deal.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow confirmed the advance in negotiations. “If there’s a phase one trade deal, there are going to be tariff agreements and concessions,” he told Bloomberg.

Kellyanne Conway, senior White House adviser, also said President Donald Trump is “anxious” to sign the deal.

However, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox Business: “There is no agreement at this time to remove any of the existing tariffs as a condition of the phase one deal. The only person who can make that decision is President Donald J. Trump. It’s as simple as that.”

Charting the Trade War

It’s hard to envisage a post-Brexit trade agreement scenario that won’t hurt U.K. services, according to Bloomberg Opinion’s Theresa Raphael. While grants of EU “equivalency” for British services and other mutual recognition agreements would protect some of the services trade, the Center for European Reform’s Sam Lowe estimates that the impact of a bare-bones free trade agreement would be substantial.

