(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports rose for the fourth straight month in September while imports surged, pointing to further recovery in global trade and a robust domestic rebound.

Exports grew 9.9% in dollar terms in September from a year earlier, while imports rose 13.2%, the customs administration said Tuesday. That left a trade surplus of $37 billion for the month. Economists had forecast that exports would increase by 10% while imports would edge up 0.4%.

Key Insights

China’s exports continued to benefit from global economic activity rebounds, despite concerns over its sustainability. Imports also improved given the recovery of domestic demand.

“Global growth has continued to recover and strong global housing activity in recent months should support Chinese exports of furniture and appliances,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists led by Maggie Wei wrote in a note before the data release. “Import growth may improve in September as well on the back of the solid expansion of domestic activities.”

Exports to the U.S. totaled $44 billion and imports were $13.2 billion, the data showed, resulting in a trade surplus of $30.8 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations.

