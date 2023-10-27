(Bloomberg) -- China’s government is preparing to appoint one of its top diplomats, Liu Zhenmin, to replace veteran climate envoy Xie Zhenhua, a change that could impact delicate relations between Beijing and Washington in a rare area where the world’s two largest emitters have found common ground.

Liu will likely replace Xie later this year after the forthcoming United Nations climate summit in the United Arab Emirates, according to people familiar with the proposal, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.

A fluent English speaker and law-school graduate, Liu, 68, served as vice minister for foreign affairs until 2017, when he took up a position with the United Nations, serving as under-secretary-general for economic and social affairs. He has been involved in past UN climate talks, taking part in Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement negotiations.

It is not clear how exactly Liu’s appointment — if confirmed — will alter ties with Washington, but Xie, 73, has enjoyed a close relationship with his US counterpart, John Kerry, making headway in the fight against global warming over a quarter century.

Both Xie and Kerry have had to navigate complicated domestic political dynamics, though, as Beijing and Washington spar over trade, human rights and a raft of other issues.

That is unlikely to become easier for Xie’s successor. In the US, anti-China rhetoric is set to intensify as the presidential campaign heats up. China, meanwhile, is increasingly focused on energy security — even if that means expanding coal capacity at the expense of climate targets. Phasing out fossil fuels completely is not a realistic goal, Xie said in September, calling for countries to understand each other’s challenges.

China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment did not immediately respond to a fax sent late Friday.

