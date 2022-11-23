(Bloomberg) -- China’s lack of intensive care hospital beds leaves the nation facing a slow exit from Covid Zero, likely stretching beyond 2023.

A full reopening may lead to 5.8 million people being admitted to intensive care, overwhelming a health system that currently has less than four ICU beds per 100,000 people, far less than developed countries, according to Bloomberg Intelligence senior pharmaceutical analyst Sam Fazeli.

What Bloomberg Intelligence says:

The euphoric reaction to China’s softening of its zero-Covid-19 stance looks misplaced, given full reopening may lead to 5.8 million ICU admissions. To avoid this, continued caution across many regions in China will be needed, but this will prolong the time to full reopening beyond 2023.

In the first six months of the omicron outbreak, around one-quarter of people in the US and Europe were infected. A similar case load in China would lead to about 363 million infections and almost 620,000 deaths, according to Fazeli.

Such a widespread outbreak would be anathema to the Chinese government, which has credited its hardline Covid Zero stance with avoiding the millions of deaths suffered in the US and Europe.

Daily ICU admissions would hit 32,000, more than twice the 14,500 high-care beds China is estimated to currently have, Fazeli said.

“There’s no way an uncontrolled wave of infections can be managed” he said. “This reinforces the need for local infection control, including closing of businesses, prolonging China’s reopening.”

The central government has repeatedly reiterated that the country still maintains its zero tolerance approach to Covid infections, despite issuing a new playbook earlier this month that eased hardcore measures including sweeping lockdowns and repeated mass testing.

Still, with daily infections now returning to the peaks last seen during the brutal two-month Shanghai lockdown earlier this year, local authorities have started reintroduced mass testing and movement restrictions across major cities. Beijing reported the nation’s first Covid deaths in almost six months over the weekend.

The country also needs to roll out more Covid booster shots, though not necessarily western mRNA vaccines, Fazeli said.

Low vaccine uptake among the elderly is one reason China has adopted such a cautious stance toward reopening, while the rest of the world has largely moved on from the pandemic. Just 66% of Chinese aged 80 years or older have been fully vaccinated, while only 40% have received booster shots.

China’s National Health Commission has vowed to beef up the country’s health network to brace for a surge in severe patients. Officials have pledged to build more hospitals specializing in treating severe Covid patients, and require ICU beds to reach 10% of all beds in these hospitals.

