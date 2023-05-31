(Bloomberg) -- China’s manufacturing activity expanded slightly in May, a private survey showed, a surprise improvement that contradicted official data showing a slump in factory output last month.

The Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index — which mainly covers smaller and more export-oriented businesses than the official PMI — rose to 50.9 from 49.5 in April, rebounding above the 50 level that separates contraction from expansion. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted the index would be unchanged.

The mixed figures suggest China’s economic recovery remains uncertain and more evidence is needed to gauge the outlook. A faltering property market remains a big risk for the economy, while business and consumer confidence have yet to rebound to pre-pandemic levels. Youth unemployment is also at a record high.

“We need more time to see whether the improvement would be sustained,” said Hao Zhou, chief economist at Guotai Junan Hong Kong Ltd. The Caixin PMI suggests the export sector may have outperformed, he said, although the economy still needs more policy stimulus to boost domestic demand.

Investors were buoyed by the Caixin data. A gauge of the nation’s equities listed in Hong Kong erased losses to gain as much as 1.1%, recovering from a sharp selloff on Wednesday. The onshore yuan rose as much as 0.3% against the dollar.

The official manufacturing PMI released Wednesday showed a deeper contraction in factory activity in May, while the expansion in services and construction eased, sparking fears of a downward spiral in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Caixin report showed manufacturers remained gloomy about the outlook. Business confidence regarding the 12-month outlook for production slipped to a seven-month low, the survey showed. Firms also maintained a cautious approach to staff hiring, with employment across the sector falling in May at the quickest rate since February 2020.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

Looking ahead, the signs are clear that exports will weaken in the coming months, which would add to downward pressure on manufacturers. China’s exports fell in April from March. PMIs by S&P show that the US and the euro area manufacturing sectors contracted more sharply in May than in April. South Korea’s exports – a barometer of global demand for Asian exports – continued to shrink in May.

For the full report, click here

Chang Shu and Eric Zhu

Compared with the PMI survey by the National Bureau of Statistics, the Caixin report compiled by S&P Global is based on a survey sample of around 650 private and state-owned manufacturers. The NBS’s manufacturing report has a sample base of 3,200 companies.

China’s faltering recovery is also weighing on Asia’s factories. Purchasing managers indexes for export powerhouse Taiwan dropped to 44.3 from 47.1 in the previous month, while Vietnam registered the lowest reading since September 2021, according to S&P Global. South Korea’s factory gauge ticked up marginally in May although remained firmly in contraction territory.

Japan was a rare exception as factory activity reversed a decline for the first time since October 2022. The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for the country rose to 50.6 from 49.5 in April.

“Lower customer demand across key export markets such as mainland China, Europe and the US continued to act as a drag on the sector’s performance,” according to Annabel Fiddes, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, who said the data likely signals a disappointing second-quarter performance.

--With assistance from Karthikeyan Sundaram, Shikhar Balwani and Chester Yung.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.