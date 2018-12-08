(Bloomberg) -- China’s factory inflation slowed further amid weakening demand, while gains in the consumer price index moderated.

The producer price index climbed 2.7 percent in November from a year earlier, the slowest pace in more than two years. The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent, slower than estimated

Key Insights

Weaker factory prices add to evidence that demand remains sluggish despite stimulus measures to cut personal income taxes and support private sector financing. This could signal a further deceleration of industrial profits.

"While there are effects from pass-through of the tariffs, aggregate demand should remain weak due to both trade war and domestic structural issues, especially before the entire stimulus fully comes through," Citigroup economists led by Cesar Rojas wrote in a note dated Nov 30.

