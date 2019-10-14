(Bloomberg) -- China’s factory deflation deepened in September due to slowing economic growth and the comparison with faster rises a year ago, even as the surge in pork prices drove consumer inflation higher.

Factory prices fell 1.2% from a year earlier, as forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey

The consumer price index rose 3% year-on-year, the fastest since 2013 and higher than 2.8% in August

Key Insights

Food prices rose 11.2%, with pork prices surging 69.3%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Consumer inflation excluding food and energy remained stable at 1.5%

Chinese policy makers are facing a rising divergence in inflation, with surging food prices pushing up what consumers pay, while deflation has returned to the industrial sector making debt repayment more difficult. The PBOC has increased liquidity supply to banks but has refrained from cutting benchmark interest rates so far

“The return to PPI deflation since July is not only acting as a drag on manufacturing investment, already under stress from U.S.-China trade tensions and supply-chain relocation, but also poses a major risk for onshore corporate debt refinancing,” Bo Zhuang, chief China economist at research firm TS Lombard, said before the data. “Sustained PPI deflation, where the monthly rate remained below -2% for more than three to six months, would be a likely catalyst for the reversion to old-style credit stimulus.”

“Surging pork prices as a result of the African swine fever outbreak could cause headline consumer price inflation to increase beyond the 3% official target in the coming months,” Tommy Wu, senior economist at Oxford Economics Hong Kong Ltd, wrote in a report before the data. “But we don’t think that CPI inflation will rise substantially beyond the target and create a major constraint on Chinese monetary policy.”

