(Bloomberg) -- China’s official factory gauge fell more than expected in June, just as the world’s two biggest economies head toward a trade war.

The manufacturing purchasing managers index stood at 51.5 in June, versus 51.9 the prior month, and the forecast of 51.6 in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The non-manufacturing PMI, covering services and construction, rose to 55, the statistics bureau said Saturday, compared with 54.9 in May. Levels above 50 indicate improvement.

A weakening domestic economy is the last thing policy makers would like to see amid a looming trade war, with both the U.S. and China threatening tariffs on tens of billions of dollars in trade from July 6. The central bank on Thursday signaled a shift to focus more on supporting growth, and was more cautious on a campaign to drive down debt that has caused credit growth to slow.

“We remain cautious on the economy and believe that growth has yet to bottom out as domestic demand has been getting increasingly weaker due to deleveraging,” Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura International Ltd in Hong Kong, wrote in a recent note.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Xiaoqing Pi in Beijing at xpi1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeffrey Black at jblack25@bloomberg.net, James Mayger, John McCluskey

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.