(Bloomberg) -- China’s official factory gauge unexpectedly strengthened this month, even as lackluster domestic investment and the trade impasse with the U.S. hurt sentiment.

The manufacturing purchasing managers index stood at 51.3 in August versus 51.2 in July and exceeding the forecast of 51 in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The non-manufacturing PMI, covering services and construction, also rose to 54.2, the statistics bureau said Friday, compared with 54 in July. Levels above 50 indicate improvement.

The resilience is a surprise, and with the U.S. already raising tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese goods such strength may prove difficult to sustain. Levies on another $200 billion may be imposed as soon as next week, and slowing investment has also eroded domestic demand.

Despite the prevailing pessimism at this moment, the Chinese economy has held up quite well, Larry Hu, a Hong Kong-based economist at Macquarie Securities Ltd., wrote in a recent note.

