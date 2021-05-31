(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

A gauge of China’s manufacturing industry was little changed in May as soaring input prices weighed on smaller factories, suggesting the economy’s recovery momentum might have peaked for now Bloomberg Economics’ Chang Shu writes the PMIs contained new seeds of concern about the outlook

Turkey’s economy likely outperformed all Group of 20 nations except for China in the first quarter after nearly stalling a year ago when the pandemic struck

Headline inflation for the euro area is likely to accelerate again in May, with the gains driven by fuel prices, writes Bloomberg Economics’ Maeva Cousin and David Powell. The ECB, however, will likely look through this temporary surge

Trade ministers from the world’s seven largest advanced economies want to bolster regulations on industrial subsidies and curb actions by state-owned companies that distort trade, and they see the WTO playing a pivotal role in addressing the problem

A proposal by the Swedish central bank intended to address liquidity shortages in the country’s corporate bond market has been met with disbelief by a number of asset managers

President Joe Biden’s proposed tax hikes are forecast to bring in $3.6 trillion over the next decade, the Treasury Department said Friday

Japan’s retail sales dropped at more than twice the pace expected by economists in April even as factory production kept climbing

Here is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy this week

