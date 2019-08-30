(Bloomberg) -- The outlook for China’s manufacturing sector deteriorated further in August, underlining the weakness in the domestic economy ahead of a new round of tariffs kicking in on Sunday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index dropped to 49.5, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday. That’s worse than the 49.6 forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The non-manufacturing gauge was 53.8, above the 50 level that divides expansion from contraction.

A sub-index gauging new export orders rose to 47.2, but was still in contraction.

The weak result indicates that China may need to come up with more support measures amid protracted trade tensions. Policy makers have stepped up targeted measures to shore up the economy, including efforts to drive down the cost of borrowing money and another recent package to encourage consumption.

The economy slowed in July and a set of early data collated by Bloomberg showed the trend continuing in August, with poor sales managers’ sentiment and falling trade. However, an improvement in small business confidence is a sign that earlier pro-growth measures may be taking effect.

“In the near term, in addition to trade-tension related uncertainties, we see further downward pressure on aggregate demand growth with domestic credit cycle softening more visibly, and property market starting to show more weakness,” economists at China International Capital Corp. led by Eva Yi wrote in a note this week.

Smaller companies continued to contract, while larger companies slowed down.

