(Bloomberg) -- Yum China Holdings Inc.’s CEO said the company wasn’t involved in a price war, after beating quarterly estimates amid a raft of discounts and promotions aimed at stretched mainland diners.

“What’s a price war? A price war is when your profit is sacrificed after promotions,” Chief Executive Officer Joey Wat told Bloomberg in an interview in Shanghai on Wednesday. “If others sell at 10 yuan lower, and we follow, that’s silly. We won’t respond to others’ price wars by dragging down our prices.”

The company beat estimates in the fourth quarter, with comparable sales, restaurant margins and adjusted earnings per share ahead of expectations. Revenue from two of Yum China’s biggest brands soared, with KFC up 18% year-on-year to $1.87 billion and Pizza Hut surging 23% to $496 million.

The restaurant operator will have to stretch its price range as it penetrates further into lower-tier mainland cities, Wat told Bloomberg TV in a separate appearance earlier in the day.

“As we open more stores we become more mass market, of course we want to have more affordable price point products for the customer,” she said.

Cheaper Meat

The mainland’s economic woes have dragged on diners, leading some to stretch every dollar and triggering an escalating price war among food and beverage brands. Yum China has offered regular discounts and promotions to stimulate sales, including a burger, fries and soft drink combo for as little as 20 yuan ($2.80) at KFC.

The chicken chain has managed to keep prices low without sacrificing margins. One sandwich sold in the combo is made with breast meat, rather than the more expensive thigh meat used in its classic chicken sandwich, Wat said. The average ticket, or receipt, averaged 120 yuan at Pizza Hut stores in 2017, she added, and has come down to 90 yuan.

Yum has launched popular promotional events in recent years, including KFC’s Crazy Thursday and Pizza Hut’s Screaming Wednesday, offering discounts for specific products and bigger orders. Promotions will continue through the year, including this month’s Chinese New Year holiday — typically a time of mass travel and consumption.

“I think there’ll be more visibility in 2024 than last year,” Wat said. “Consumers are spending more rationally. It doesn’t just mean consumers need cheap stuff, they also need good stuff, and they want you to serve all those needs.”

Going forward, Yum China also aims to be among the major food chains focusing their expansion on less-saturated areas. About 60% of KFC’s new stores are in lower-tier cities, as are some 40% of Pizza Hut restaurants, Wat added.

“Young people in top tier cities need to pinch pennies as living costs are higher,” she said. “Living costs for young people in lower-tier cities are not that high, so they have the budget to enjoy food and drinks.”

