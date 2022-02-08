(Bloomberg) -- China came up more than one-third short of its purchase commitments for goods in the trade deal that the world’s second-largest economy reached with the U.S. during the Trump administration.

The nation bought 62.9% of the extra goods that it had promised as part of $200 billion in purchases in the two years through the end of 2021, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of data shared by the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau on Tuesday.

Energy was the area where China most missed its targets, buying only about one-third of the exports that it pledged. The Asian nation was closest to achieving its targets for agricultural goods, meeting about 83% of its commitments. In manufacturing goods, where China had committed to the biggest net increase, the nation bought less than 65% of the amount promised.

Read more: U.S. Patience With China Wears Thin as Trade-Deal Pledges Unmet

The Alliance for American Manufacturing, a group representing manufacturers and the United Steelworkers, called China’s performance “disappointing.”

“Commodity purchases were never the solution to fixing the lopsided U.S.-China trade relationship, and China’s government couldn’t even keep those promises,” said Scott Paul, the group’s president. “Until the fundamental issues are addressed -- things like China’s state-owned enterprises, massive government subsidies, intellectual property theft, lax labor and environmental laws -- the massive trade gap will remain.”

The annual goods-trade deficit with China grew $45 billion to $355.3 billion in 2021, December trade data showed.

China had pledged to buy the extra $200 billion in U.S. agriculture, energy, manufactured goods and services over the 2017 level in the two years through the end of 2021. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has said repeatedly that the Biden administration’s concerns go beyond the purchase commitments and include Beijing’s state-centered industrial policy.

