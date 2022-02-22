(Bloomberg) -- Three months ago, Chinese authorities saved the country’s largest manager of distressed debt from a potentially disastrous collapse.

Now, they’re turning China Huarong Asset Management Co. and its peers into a key line of defense for the $54 trillion financial system as defaults in the property sector soar.

In a sign of growing urgency within Xi Jinping’s government to stabilize the world’s second-largest economy, regulators have asked Huarong and other so-called AMCs in recent weeks to buy property assets from troubled developers and formulate plans for taking over or restructuring smaller lenders, according to people familiar with the matter.

Authorities are also considering fresh funding for AMCs, a move that would increase their capacity to prevent stresses in the real estate market from spilling over into the banking system, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

The call to action represents a homecoming of sorts for Huarong and its state-owned peers, which were conceived to help Beijing resolve a financial crisis in the late 1990s.

Huarong’s brush with default last year came after it expanded far beyond its original remit, but the firm is still among the most experienced in China at restructuring soured debts, including in the property industry. About 40% of assets in the country’s banking system are either directly or indirectly associated with real estate, according to researchers at Citigroup Inc.

“Risks in the real estate sector and among small banks are accumulating and need to be addressed urgently,” said May Hu, partner of restructuring services and portfolio solutions groups of KPMG LLP.

Huarong, which declined to comment for this story, is among financial institutions in talks with embattled developer Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. on potential asset purchase. China Cinda Asset Management Co. is part of a restructuring proposal for China Evergrande Group that calls for a group of investors to take over hard-to-sell property assets from the real estate giant, Bloomberg reported late last month. China Orient Asset Management Co. last week won approval to sell up to 10 billion yuan of bonds to help dispose of risks of major property developers.

“Big AMCs are arguably the best or even the only suitable candidate to play a quasi-government role in resolving risks,” said Muse Zheng, general manager of Heilongjiang-based Great Financial Asset Management Co. “It’s also a great opportunity for these bad-debt managers as they have been under significant pressure to return to their core business in recent years. It’s not about short-term profit.”

But the AMCs’ capability to provide large-scale aid to developers could also be constrained by their own liquidity and capital requirements unless there’s policy support, according to China International Capital Corp.

The four bad-loan managers together had almost 5 trillion yuan ($790 billion) of combined assets, and about $62 billion in cash, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. By comparison, total liabilities of 38 Chinese developers rated BB or lower by Fitch Ratings amounted to $1.3 trillion, excluding opaque debt residing off their balance sheets.

China created Huarong, Cinda, Orient and China Great Wall Asset Management Co. in the wake of the Asian financial crisis to safeguard its state-owned banks that were on the verge of insolvency. The four Beijing-based firms borrowed from the central bank and sold special bonds to buy trillions of yuan of bad loans during the 10-year life span they were initially given.

Eventually, the firms were able to recover about 20% of cash from the soured loans. After that mission was over, the AMCs expanded into everything from insurance and leasing to brokerage and trust through cheap borrowing from onshore and offshore markets, and turned into major shadow lenders themselves.

Huarong was the most aggressive under former Chairman Lai Xiaomin, who was executed for crimes including bribery early last year. Shortly after, the company roiled Asian credit markets as it failed to release its annual report on time, eventually revealing a massive $15.9 billion loss for 2020. While the crisis was finally averted with a $6.6 billion equity injection from a group of state-backed investors led by Citic Group, investors remained jittery and divided over the industry’s long-term growth prospects.

Spreads on Huarong’s dollar bonds have been widening in recent weeks as investors grow concerned about the firm’s new mandate. The yield gap on Huarong’s 3.375% note due 2030 widened about 40 basis points this month, and its 5.5% bond due 2025 widened 30 basis points.

Citi’s strategists Dirk Willer and Luis E Costa, who first recommended buying Huarong’s 5.5% dollar bond due 2025 when it was priced at 72 cents on April 15 last year, have now closed the trade after it returned 49.3% through mid February.

“As a result of the new mandate on AMCs, we see it as a good time to exit,” wrote the Citi analysts. “We wait further details on this development and caution that it may mean higher contagion risk in the sector if the funding restrictions remain.”

Some AMCs have returned to offshore bond market after they were cut off during the Huarong scare. Cinda priced a $1 billion 5-year bond with a coupon rate of 3.25% in January, following a deal on a 4.4% $1.7 billion perpetual bond last October. Great Wall issued a 2.875% 5-year $300 million bond in last November.

China’s economy is facing multiple risks in 2022, battling a property slump and the ongoing pandemic. The real estate industry will need at least $140 billion to cover maturing bonds, coupons and trust products this year. At banks, outstanding loans to the real estate sector stood at 51.4 trillion yuan as of September, accounting for 27% of the nation’s total lending and more than any other industry.

Total non-performing loans climbed to a record 2.85 trillion yuan by the end of December, with city and rural banks showing biggest increases. The central bank labeled 422 financial institutions as high risk entities last year, with most of them being small rural banks.

The state of China’s myriad of small, regional lenders has been an ongoing concern since mid-2019, when regulators seized control of a bank in Inner Mongolia -- the first such move in two decades -- and imposed losses on some creditors.

There have been at least 20 mergers involving smaller banks since 2020, and bad-debt managers played a key role by either buying a large amount of bad loans or providing restructuring consulting services.

Huarong, Cinda and other bad-debt managers could help cushion banks from the corrosive effects of 126 billion yuan of problem property loans, according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimate.

Andrew Collier, managing director of Orient Capital Research Inc. in Hong Kong, said the use of AMCs is another shortcut to backstop the economy without adding to the debt burden of the central government.

“The leadership is afraid of an economic downturn but even more concerned about a massive, central government stimulus that would lead to an even worse property bubble whose collapse would call into question the effectiveness of the Communist Party,” he said.

