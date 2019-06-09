(Bloomberg) -- China’s Finance Minister Liu Kun warned that protectionism would hurt global growth, urging all parties to deal equally and rationally in trade conflicts.

Liu spoke at a gathering of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in Fukuoka, Japan, over the weekend, according to a statement posted on the finance ministry’s website on Sunday.

The government would take significant measures in its reform and opening-up policies to boost the Chinese economy, which has been growing steadily this year, the statement added.

