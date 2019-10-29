China Finds Solace in Wine From Australia as Economic Slowdown Hits

(Bloomberg) -- Battling a trade war, an economic slowdown and months of protests in Hong Kong, China is turning to fine Australian wine.

The value of wine exports to China jumped 18% to a record A$1.25 billion ($858 million) for the year ended in September, Wine Australia said Wednesday.

That’s the steepest increase among Australia’s top 10 wine markets and dwarfs the 3% gain in shipments to the U.S. Chinese drinkers also opted for more expensive tipples. The average value of each liter of Australian wine sent to China surged 40% to A$8.42, Wine Australia said.

