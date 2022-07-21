(Bloomberg) -- China fined Didi Global Inc. more than 8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion), wrapping up a year-long probe into the ride-hailing giant that’s come to symbolize Beijing’s bruising campaign to rein in its powerful internet industry.

Regulators also fined Didi’s chairman Cheng Wei and president Jean Liu 1 million yuan apiece, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement.

The long-awaited penalties for Didi -- which pushed ahead with a $4.4 billion U.S. initial public offering in June 2021 against Beijing’s wishes -- removes some of the uncertainty that at one point wiped 80% off its market value. The announcement signals that the worst may have passed for the company, and reinforces expectations that Beijing is easing up on the massive tech sector just as its economy sags under the weight of Covid restrictions and global inflation.

Sentiment toward China’s internet industry has been volatile this year. Investors have seized on a pledge from economic czar Liu He to support the digital economy as a signal the crackdown is easing, or perhaps even drawing to a close.

