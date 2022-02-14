(Bloomberg) -- China is cracking down on Olympics-related intellectual property infringements by going after those who are trying to capitalize on skiing phenomenon Eileen Gu’s name or panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen for profit.

Authorities recently prosecuted a person who produced and sold counterfeit stuffed toys of the highly sought-after mascot, and sentenced the suspect to one year in prison with a 40,000 yuan ($6,290) fine, Tang Yaozhi, vice director at the Copyright Administration of the Publicity Department of the Chinese Communist Party, said at a press briefing Monday. State-backed tabloid Global Times also reported Sunday that bakeries in cities including Chongqing are under investigation for making Bing Dwen Dwen-shaped cakes in violation of licensing rights.

To crush malicious trademark registration, the China National Intellectual Property Administration has also rejected more than 400 applications attempting to register Olympics-related trademarks such as “Bing Dwen Dwen” and “Gu Ailing,” according to a statement on the administration’s Weibo account. Gu Ailing is the Chinese name of the U.S.-born freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who competes for China and who has raked in millions in sponsorship from major brands.

Local market regulation departments have investigated 240 cases across the country where the Olympics symbol was used illegally. These include Chongqing Fuling Zhacai Group, a manufacturer of pickled products, which was fined 150,000 yuan for using Olympics-related images on its official Weibo account, said Wang Songlin, vice head of the State Administration of Market Regulation’s Law Enforcement and Inspection Bureau.

Required by authorities, online service providers including search engines and livestreaming platforms deleted in total 227,452 links, shut down 39 overseas illegal websites as well as suspended or removed 3,363 accounts that infringed on Olympic-related intellectual properties as of Feb. 12 , said Tang.

