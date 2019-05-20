(Bloomberg) -- One of China’s largest listed drug makers said related parties used the firm’s funds to trade its shares, a day after the securities regulator alleged financial data had been fabricated.

Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co. transferred 8.88 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) to connected entities to trade its own shares, it said in a filing that appeared on the Shanghai exchange on Saturday. The management of its capital and related-party transactions had "significant deficiencies," the firm said, and it sought a risk tag on its stock that will limit its daily moves within 5% instead of the normal 10%.

Kangmei probably fabricated bank deposits and other financial transactions, and is suspected of buying its own shares through related accounts, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said on Friday, following an initial probe. The company, which produces traditional Chinese medicines, revealed last month that it overstated cash holdings by $4.4 billion. One securities lawyer said that amount was unprecedented in China.

A $4.4 Billion Accounting Error Burns Investors in China

Kangmei shares were suspended from trading on Monday. They have lost 28 percent this year, among the worst performances on the MSCI China Index, after the company told investors that it was under investigation in December. Kangmei’s 5.33% bond due 2022 plunged 16.4 yuan to a record low of 36 yuan Monday morning, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg.

The company has to pay coupon a 1 billion yuan bond on June 21 and principal on a 750 million yuan note in September. Calls to investor relations team at Kangmei went unanswered on Monday.

Kangmei has asked Shanghai’s stock exchange to apply the "special treatment" tag to its shares. The label is intended to remind investors of the risks associated with trading the stock.

The company will urge the related parties to solve the problems related to the fund transfers, it said in the filing.

--With assistance from Daniela Wei.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jeanny Yu in Hong Kong at jyu107@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sofia Horta e Costa at shortaecosta@bloomberg.net, Lianting Tu, Philip Glamann

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.