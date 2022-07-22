(Bloomberg) -- China’s firms reported the worst quarterly provisional earnings since the first three months of 2020 as virus lockdowns hurt profitability, according to Morgan Stanley.

The results were also the second worst since the US investment bank began tracking preliminary earnings in the second quarter of 2018, strategists including Laura Wang wrote in a note on Thursday. The findings were based on 1,688 firms, which have disclosed preliminary earnings as of July 18, with the companies accounting for about a third of the A-share market.

China’s corporate profitability has taken a hit as the nation’s adherence to the Covid Zero policy exacts a toll on consumption and spending. While some curbs have been rolled back, investors are on guard for more restrictions after virus cases flared up again in major cities.

The report showed that autos, diversified financials as well as commercial and professional services saw the highest ratio of negative alerts relative to positive ones. In contrast, consumer services, food and staples, retailing and transportation were the only industry groups with net positive alerts out of 24 groups.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. analysts including Eric Lau wrote in a note on Thursday that airlines, machinery and materials are among the sectors likely to post the weakest first-half results among Chinese companies.

READ: China Airlines, Machine Makers May Post Weak 1H Earnings: Citi

Under exchange regulations, not all firms are required to release quarterly preliminary earnings. Companies that recorded a net loss, those that returned to profitability or firms which posted a year-on-year fluctuation of over 50% in earnings are among those required to disclose pre-announcements.

Companies may also release core sales or net profit figures voluntarily before the earnings deadline on Aug. 30.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.