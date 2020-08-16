1h ago
China First Out, Slump-Recovery Ballot, Resilience Test: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:
- China’s economy, the first to succumb to the coronavirus, is proving to be the fastest to recover
- How the virus and economic downturn are shaping the U.S. election race, according to Bloomberg Economics
- The emerging-market rally that has all but wiped out the losses since the start of the coronavirus pandemic looks headed for a late-August reappraisal amid a resurgence of trade tensions
- The almost daily drumbeat of tensions between the U.S. and China shows little sign of letting up, while touching on everything from the coronavirus to trade to defense issues to monetary policy
- India’s latest set of incentives to entice businesses moving away from China seem to be working, with companies from Samsung Electronics Co. to Apple Inc.’s assembly partners showing interest
- Thousands of anti-government protesters marched in the Thai capital of Bangkok, demanding an end to the military-led administration and for the monarchy’s powers to be reined in
- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is putting 2 million viable jobs in peril by ending his jobs support program too early, risking an unnecessary unemployment crisis, according to a think tank
- German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz proposed extending job-preserving subsidies during the coronavirus crisis to 24 months, saying the measure would cost the government an extra 10 billion euros ($12 billion) or less
- Israel’s economy contracted the most since at least 1975 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and a near-total lockdown imposed by the government to bring the outbreak under control
- Turkey’s central bank is in a bind and investors are about to find out how policy makers solve the dilemma of appeasing a president preoccupied with low interest rates and the need to raise borrowing costs to control the lira rout
- Annual inflation in Zimbabwe accelerated to 837.53% in July, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency said on Saturday in a Twitter post. The year-on-year rate for June was 737.3%.
- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has delayed the general election by four weeks until Oct. 17 as a Covid-19 outbreak worsens
