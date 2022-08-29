(Bloomberg) -- China took the most aggressive step in its recent battle to bolster the yuan, setting its reference rate for the currency with the second strongest bias on record.

The People’s Bank of China fixed the yuan at 6.8802 per dollar, 249 pips stronger than the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey. The bias was the second largest on the strong side since the daily survey of traders and analysts was initiated in 2018.

“The strengthening bias suggests the PBOC is becoming more cautious now given the rapid buildup of speculative positioning,” said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Bank Plc in Hong Kong. “The fixing and verbal intervention will remain the main tool for now, and we will also watch out for an increase of PBOC bill issuance in Hong Kong.”

The PBOC has been pushing back against the weakening yuan as the currency’s steepening losses send it toward the psychological milestone of 7 per dollar. The slide has accelerated in recent weeks as the country reported disappointing economic data and the surging dollar has weighed on foreign-exchange markets.

Yuan losses also quickened after the PBOC this month lowered a key policy rate to boost an economy battered by Covid restrictions. The rate cut widened China’s interest-rate discount to the US, potentially leading to an increase in capital outflows.

The onshore yuan weakened 0.1% Tuesday to 6.9180, extending this year’s decline to 8.1%.

Goldman Bearish

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. last week joined the ranks of yuan bears predicting China’s currency will weaken to 7 per dollar in the next three months as its economy slows. UBS AG, Bank of America Corp. and Jefferies LLC are also forecasting the currency will breach that level.

Beijing may be keen on keeping the yuan and the financial markets stable in coming months as China prepares for a twice-a-decade party reshuffle due to take place later this year.

