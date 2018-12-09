(Bloomberg) -- China’s Vice Foreign Ministry Le Yucheng has summoned the U.S. Ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, in a protest over the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou.

Meng was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1 on the orders of U.S. authorities for allegedly violating American sanctions on selling technology to Iran.

The minister said U.S. actions have “violated the legitimate and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens,” according to a posting on the ministry website.

