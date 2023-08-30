(Bloomberg) -- Chinese onshore investors have bought Hong Kong-listed shares on a net basis for eight-straight sessions, the longest streak since April, helping boost the sense that stability may be returning to the market.

The buying spree started on August 21, when the Hang Seng Index fell to its lowest level since November amid weak sentiment over lack of potent stimulus to boost the economy. The gauge has gained nearly 5% since then as authorities announced more market-boosting measures.

Investors bought HK$2.8 billion ($357 million) worth of Meituan shares during August 21-25, making the food-delivery service provider the most heavily bought stock via trading links. It was followed by around HK$1.4 billion buying each for Chinese electric-vehicle maker XPeng Inc. and telecom provider China Mobile Ltd., according to the latest data on individual stocks available on Bloomberg.

--With assistance from Jason Siu.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.