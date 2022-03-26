(Bloomberg) --

China’s economy faces its worst downward pressure since the spring of 2020 when it was hit by the first wave of Covid-19, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.

Economic activities “may notably deteriorate across the board” in March, weighed down by increasing mobility restrictions across the country and a continued property sector slump, Nomura economists said. With the outbreaks suppressing a wide range of sectors, including in-person services, construction and some manufacturing activity, “it’s getting harder for Beijing to achieve its ‘around 5.5%’ GDP growth target for 2022,” they said.

The number of people infected with Covid-19 in the U.K. soared by almost a third in a week just as the government prepares to end free virus testing for most people. About 4.25 million people currently have the disease, almost a million more than last week, according to an estimate by the Office for National Statistics.

Key Developments:

How Singapore stacks up against financial centers on Covid rules

Coronavirus Daily: Vaccine news for parents. But is it good?

As War Rages On, Kyiv Drugmaker Inks Deal for Pfizer Covid Pill

Virus Tracker: Cases pass 478 million; deaths top 6.1 million

Vaccine Tracker: More than 11.1 billion doses administered

QuickTake: What we know about omicron and its subvariant BA.2

China Faces Worst Slowdown Since Pandemic, Nomura Says (2:30 p.m. HK)

China’s economy faces its worst downward pressure since the spring of 2020 when it was hit by the first wave of Covid-19, according to Nomura Holdings Inc. The slowdown in China’s growth worsened in the first quarter and markets should be concerned about a further slide in the second, economists wrote in a note Saturday.

The investment bank cut its estimate for China’s growth for April through December, citing the worsening Covid-19 situation. Production activities in the country’s tech and manufacturing hub Shenzhen and automotive city Changchun have been disrupted by virus control measures, while residents in the financial center of Shanghai were told to stay at home as the city conducts rounds of mass testings.

Hong Kong Has No Plans to Relax Flight Suspension Rule (12:20 p.m. HK)

Hong Kong’s government isn’t contemplating any “major concession” on flight suspension policies, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a briefing Saturday. Currently, three or more infections on the same flight, or one that is confirmed and another that is non-compliant on the same plane, lead to a two-week ban.

Authorities are revisiting various trigger thresholds for halting flights, according to the chief executive.

Lam also said the government is “making good progress” on approaching more hotels to turn them into quarantine use. There are currently 25 designated quarantine hotels with 6,000 rooms, which are almost fully booked, she said.

The government will continue to focus on raising the vaccination rate at care homes for the elderly, where only 56% of residents have had the first jab, Lam said, adding that she would provide more information on Sunday about the government’s plan to boost the inoculation rate.

Shanghai Adds Record Virus Cases (11 a.m. HK)

Shanghai’s new Covid-19 cases jumped over 40% in a single day, hitting a fresh record as authorities scramble to contain China’s worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic in Wuhan.

There were 2,269 infections reported, with the majority of cases asymptomatic. Only 38 cases had symptoms, data from the municipal health commission showed.

Shanghai’s surge pushed daily total cases in China to 5,600, according to data from the National Health Commission. That’s the most in more than two years.

More U.S. Booster Shots: NYT (10:45 a.m. HK)

The U.S. is planning to give Americans age 50 or older the option of getting a second booster against Covid-19, but will stop short of explicitly recommending the shot, the New York Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the plan.

The Food and Drug Administration could give authorization for the second booster as early as next week, people familiar with the deliberations told the newspaper. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would then follow with its own advice.

The decision has been complicated by several uncertainties, including how long protection from another booster would last, but federal health officials have coalesced around giving those 50 or older an option to get the extra shot in case infections rebound before fall, the Times reported. Officials say Americans of all ages should get another shot in the fall, regardless of if they get a booster this spring, according to the report.

Supreme Court Says Navy Can Curb Deployment for Unvaccinated (5:15 p.m. NY)

A divided U.S. Supreme Court said the Navy can limit deployment and training for 35 Seals and other special operations forces who are refusing on religious grounds to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Granting a Biden administration request over three dissents, the justices partly blocked a federal judge’s order that required the Navy to assign and deploy the sailors without regard to their unvaccinated status. The order will apply while litigation over the Navy’s vaccine mandate goes forward.

U.K. Covid-19 Infections Surge by One Million in Just a Week (12:30 p.m. NY)

The number of people infected with Covid-19 in the U.K. soared by almost a third in a week just as the government prepares to end free virus testing for most people.

About 4.25 million people currently have the disease, almost a million more than last week, according to an estimate by the Office for National Statistics.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.