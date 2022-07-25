(Bloomberg) -- China said it was getting “seriously prepared” for the possibility that Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan in the coming weeks, underscoring the risk of a showdown between Washington and Beijing over a trip by the US House speaker.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comment in response to a Financial Times report that Beijing had privately issued warnings about the planned trip that were “significantly stronger” than past threats. Zhao didn’t elaborate on China’s preparations for the trip, which would be the first delegation by someone in that role in 25 years.

“The Chinese side has repeatedly made clear to the US side our serious concern over Speaker Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan and our firm opposition to the visit,” Zhao told reporters Monday at a regular news briefing in Beijing. “We are getting seriously prepared.”

Pressed whether China had issued stronger-than-usual warnings against any trip, Zhao replied: “I think your understanding may be correct.”

Pelosi is planning a trip to Asia that would include a visit to Taiwan, people familiar with the matter said last week. While the House speaker has declined to discuss her travel plans, citing to security concerns, she has said “it is important for us to show support for Taiwan.”

President Joe Biden told reporters last week that the US military thought any visit by Pelosi was “not a good idea right now,” saying he didn’t know the status of the plans. Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to speak in the coming days, as the US considers whether lifting some tariffs on Chinese imports would help stem rampant inflation.

Beijing has responded to past such exchanges between Taipei and foreign countries by ramping up military activities near Taiwan, including incursions into the island’s air defense identification zone and flights across the median line that divides the Taiwan Strait. Beijing considers the democratically governed island as part of its territory and requires countries to renounce formal ties with Taipei as a condition to establish diplomatic relations.

On Monday, Zhao avoided a question about what preparations for a potential Pelosi trip entailed, reiterating earlier pledges to “take firm and strong measures to safeguard our sovereignty and territorial integrity.” He added that “the US must assume full responsibility for any severe consequence arising thereof.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.