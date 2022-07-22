(Bloomberg) -- A 40% slump in shares over the past year, the winding down of a hallmark investigation and vows of support for the sector should offer a solid buy signal for China’s tech giants. But investors aren’t so sure yet.

As the Hang Seng Tech Index approaches the second anniversary of its inception next week, traders say they remain wary about plowing money into companies in the benchmark. Their angst centers on the year-long government crackdown, which they see persisting even if the worst of the punitive measures may be over.

The uncertainty is highlighting just how hard it remains for investors to navigate the volatility in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and others. Prediction of a market bottom in recent months have been met with knee-jerk drops triggered by sudden headlines. All that is weighing on a sector that’s already seen $2 trillion wiped out in one of the world’s worst tech stock corrections.

“We are seeing signs that the worst of the regulatory pressures could be over,” said Pruksa Iamthongthong, senior investment director of Asian equities at Abrdn, who remains underweight on Chinese internet stocks. “However, we do expect regulatory noise to persist in the background and therefore we should expect some volatility given the fragile market.”

While the Hang Seng Tech has bounced by 32% from its low in March, it remains more than 30% below its July 2020 launch. Over the same period, the Nasdaq Composite Index has gained 14%.

Reprieve

Chinese tech shares got a boost this week from news that authorities were putting an end to the probe of Didi Global Inc. by levying a fine. Much of that excitement fizzled later, as analysts pointed out that it may do little for sentiment in the broader sector.

There are other reasons to remain wary, including China’s increased oversight of livestreamers and Tencent Holdings Ltd. remaining unable to win approval to launch new games on the mainland.

To make matters worse, China’s adherence to the Covid Zero policy is hurting consumption and weighing on online advertising, a key pillar for e-commerce giants and internet platform operators.

“I think the worst is likely over, but a lower expected growth rate and continued smaller regulatory moves could constrain the attractiveness of the sector,” said Louis Lau, partner and portfolio manager at Brandes Investment Partners.

Still, there is a silver lining for tech shares. At 25 times forward earnings, the Hang Seng Tech Index is cheaper than its historical average and its mainland China peer ChiNext Index.

Not everyone is so pessimistic about Chinese tech shares. Tightening regulation in China has shifted from the announcement phase into implementation, according to Victoria Mio, Fidelity International’s director for Asia equities. That means risk has already been priced into stocks, she said at a briefing this week.

The earnings reporting season that kicks off next month also offers a look into tech firms’ profit outlook and the outcome of their cost control measures.

“Investors are struggling to rewrite the growth story for China’s tech sector, and it is impossible without clear regulatory red lines on the type of business allowed, the issues on antitrust and data sovereignty,” said Gary Ng, a senior economist at Natixis. “The unanswered question is still how far it would go, which is still the key source of uncertainties.”

Tech Chart of the Day

Amazon.com Inc. shares rose Thursday for the seventh straight session, its longest streak since June 2020. The shares have gained about 14% over the period as the e-commerce giant gears up to report its second-quarter results on Thursday next week. However, the stock is set to snap the winning streak, with shares trading lower in premarket trading on Friday.

Top Tech Stories

US social-media giants were on course to shed nearly $69 billion in market value on Thursday, as disappointing revenue from Snap Inc. raised concerns about the outlook for online advertising. Snap’s stock cratered after the company reported disappointing sales, roiled by a major slowdown in ad spending and rising competition for dwindling marketing dollars. Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc. fell in tandem.

Omead Afshar, one of Elon Musk’s top lieutenants and the executive running Tesla Inc.’s Texas factory, is under scrutiny in an internal investigation for his role in a plan to purchase hard-to-get construction materials, according to people familiar with the matter.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, the biggest maker of computer hard drives, gave a weak forecast for the current period, citing “weakening global economic conditions.” The stock fell 11% in premarket trading.

Delivery Hero SE cut its outlook for orders for the year, becoming the latest delivery company to be hit by slowing growth industrywide.

Ashok Soota has spent four decades in India’s technology industry, headed three prominent IT companies and taken two of them public. Now, the 79-year-old is getting his newest venture off the ground with a goal to take it to IPO in five years.

Battered semiconductor shares in East Asia are bouncing back as prospects grow for massive US subsidies for the chip-making industry, which are seen boosting suppliers in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

Financial technology startup Zepz has named Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Chief Operating Officer Mark Lenhard as its next chief executive officer, people familiar with the matter said.

Samsung Electronics Co. is floating the idea of a broad expansion of semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Texas, a possibly significant step in bolstering domestic capabilities at a time of rising concern over US vulnerabilities.

NetEase Inc. is planning to debut the Diablo Immortal mobile game in China on July 25 -- a month after the highly anticipated title was originally scheduled to launch in the world’s biggest gaming market.

