(Bloomberg) -- China gave conditional approval for the use of two locally made Covid-19 antivirals as the nation struggles with limited drugs following the end of virus restrictions.

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. got approval for their antivirals from the National Medical Products Administration, according to a statement from the government on Sunday. The statement didn’t elaborate on the conditions for approval.

The avalanche of infections unleashed after China’s abrupt pivot from Covid Zero last month created enormous demand for basic drugs to reduce fever and antiviral pills that protect those at highest-risk of severe disease. Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid, Merck & Co.’s Lagevrio and Henan Genuine Biotech Co.’s azvudine — an HIV drug being used to treat Covid — have already been cleared for use.

China’s relatively low vaccination rate for vulnerable groups, especially those aged 80 and above, is fueling antiviral demand. The lack of a readily available supply prompted some people to buy Paxlovid or generic versions at exorbitant prices through illegal channels. In some cases, they purchased counterfeit drugs that didn’t work.

There does appear to be some relief, however. Beijing Daily reported that the Covid outbreak in the Chinese capital had eased to a “low level,” although it cautioned that risks remained. Economic activity will resume in the city after Lunar New Year holiday festivities end, according to the report.

