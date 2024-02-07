(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese-made J-10 fighter aircraft soared into the sky as part of a showcase at Saudi Arabia’s annual arms exhibition, demonstrating the growing defense ties between the Asian power and the world’s fifth-biggest weapons spender.

While US companies like Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp. dominated the World Defense Show in the Saudi capital of Riyadh this week, China’s presence dwarfed that of most other countries.

Exhibiting for the first time under a single brand — China Defence — state companies displayed a range of weaponry from drones to anti-aircraft and ballistic missiles along with models of stealth fighter jets and amphibious assault ships.

“China has always been an important factor in terms of military exports in the international market,” Sara Zhao, a member of the Chinese delegation, said in an interview. “We see the strong capabilities of the US here, the influence. But there are no problems with China because we always have an attitude of openness to all friendly countries.”

Relations between Saudi Arabia and China have become closer in the energy industry and beyond. The two countries are working to expand cooperation in fields including aircraft, AI and infrastructure, and have signed a slew of deals related to refining and petrochemicals businesses over the past year.

Saudi Aramco has been particularly active, buying a stake in one Chinese company last year and talking to two other firms about investments. Riyadh has also said it’s interested in tapping Chinese mining expertise and China’s clean energy firms are looking to Saudi to help globalize their manufacturing bases.

The kingdom may also join the BRICS bloc of emerging nations in a move that would deepen cooperation between the world’s top oil exporter and its largest customer. Saudi Arabia counts China as its biggest trading partner, too, with exchange of imports and exports between the countries amounting to 32.8 billion riyals ($8.7 billion) in November.

Small Advances

But when it comes to defense, China has made only small advances. Saudi Arabia signed $4 billion of new arms deals with China in 2022, including for armed drones, ballistic missiles and anti-drone laser-based systems, Chinese media reported, while refraining from purchasing big-ticket items such as fighter jets.

“It’s clear they have a long way to go,” said Harry Kemsley, president of government and national security at Janes, the UK-based defense intelligence firm.

Part of that may be down to the kingdom’s close ties with the US and reliance on Washington for regional security. The US remains the major defense supplier to Saudi Arabia, accounting for almost 80% of arms imports, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The oil-rich kingdom is in talks with the US on forging closer defense ties in exchange for Saudi recognition of Israel, although the negotiations face a series of obstacles. Even so, procuring weapons from the US has been more challenging for the Saudis in recent years as President Joe Biden has taken a tougher stance on arms sales — creating an opening for countries such as China to compete for a bigger share of Saudi defense outlay.

Saudi Arabia said it plans to spend more than $71 billion on the military sector in 2024, up from an estimated $66 billion last year, according to the country’s budget statement.

In 2022, the kingdom was the fifth biggest arms spender globally behind the US, China, Russia and India, the SIPRI said.

Saudi Arabia said it signed 19 deals at the World Defense Show. While it didn’t include financial details, it listed Raytheon Co. and Lockheed Martin — traditional Saudi suppliers — as some of those involved in the new contracts. Chinese companies are hoping they’re next.

