China Growth, Diverging Central Banks, Inflation Fears: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- Economists predict China will start adding fiscal stimulus in early 2022 after the country’s top officials said their key goals for the coming year include counteracting growth pressures and stabilizing the economy
- Across China, tens of millions of square feet of unfinished apartment buildings -- the legacy of a real estate boom gone awry in 2021 -- are derailing countless dreams of owning a home
- China is pivoting policy to cushion the economy’s slowdown. And, there will be more done to help the economy weather the adjustments in the near term
- The world’s top central banks are diverging, as some turn to tackling surging inflation while others keep stoking demand, a split that looks set to widen in 2022
- The Federal Reserve is laying the groundwork for the start of a cycle of interest-rate hikes that the bond market warns might be unusually constrained in how far it can go
- The yuan may have limited room for further gains as China’s monetary easing diverges from the stance of the Fed’s
- The Group of Seven finance ministers will convene virtually on Monday to discuss the recent surge in inflation, according to people with knowledge of the matter
- U.S. consumer prices rose last month at the fastest annual pace in nearly 40 years, underscoring how rapid and persistent inflation is eroding paychecks and increasing pressure on the Fed to tighten monetary policy
- For many Americans, the sudden burst of inflation that has rocked the economy has been disorienting
- Allianz SE’s Mohamed El-Erian said the Fed needs to move fast to regain control of the inflation narrative, denouncing Chairman Jerome Powell’s prior assurance that price increases are short-term
- Brazil’s consumer prices rose less than expected in November, a sign that inflation may now start to cool down after reaching its fastest pace in 18 years
- Two years since Covid-19 first emerged, global central banks are about to determine if their economies are strong enough to withstand the impact of its most elaborate mutation yet
