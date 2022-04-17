China Growth Likely Up Last Quarter, Xinhua Says Ahead of Data

(Bloomberg) -- China’s projected economic growth in the first quarter was likely higher than the previous three months, the official Xinhua News Agency said in a commentary Monday ahead of the release of official data.

The economy was stable, with activity operating within a “reasonable range,” Xinhua said in a lengthy high-profile commentary, citing analysis of an unidentified authoritative department. The country has the potential to achieve the government’s target of around 5.5% growth this year, but it requires more strenuous effort, it said.

Economists in a Bloomberg survey expect China to report gross domestic product of 4.2% in the first quarter from a year ago, up from 4% in the fourth quarter. The statistics office is due to publish the GDP data as well as monthly activity data for March at 10 a.m. local time.

Xinhua said main economic indicators including consumption, jobs, investment and industrial production show that economic growth has been under greater pressure as the resurgent Covid outbreak and the Ukraine war since March have led to shocks and resulted in volatile market expectations. The economy’s improving fundamentals in the long-term are not changing, it said.

Separately, newspapers including China Securities Journal and Economic Information Daily said policy support will stay strong to keep growth stable in the second quarter, with financial institutions encouraged to increase loans and lower financing costs for businesses.

The People’s Bank of China took modest easing measures on Friday, reducing the reserve requirement ratio for most banks by 25 basis points, less than economists had expected, and refrained from cutting interest rates.

