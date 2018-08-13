(Bloomberg) -- China’s economy fell short of expectations in July as a deepening trade war clouds the outlook.

Industrial output rose 6 percent in July from a year earlier, versus a projected 6.3 percent in a Bloomberg survey.

Retail sales expanded 8.8 percent from a year earlier, versus a forecast 9.1 percent.

Fixed-asset investment rose 5.5 percent year-on-year in the first seven months, compared with an estimated 6 percent. That was the slowest in data back to 1999.

Surveyed jobless rate in urban areas stood at 5.1 percent, versus 4.8 percent in June.

China’s economy is losing momentum just as policy makers brace for a protracted trade conflict with the U.S. Officials have vowed to boost lending to smaller companies and increase support for infrastructure investment, but it will take time for those measures to start having an effect on growth.

"It’s all a bit softer than expected," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney. "The crackdown on shadow bank lending starting last year and the uncertainty around a trade war with the U.S. are clearly impacting. It supports the case for further policy stimulus."

