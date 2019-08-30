(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese central government earlier this summer dismissed a proposal by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to withdraw the controversial extradition bill, Reuters reported on Friday.

Beijing has ordered Lam not to yield to any of the protesters’ other demands at that time, the report says, citing three unidentified people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Lam submitted a report to China assessing protesters’ five key demands and found that withdrawing a contentious extradition bill may help alleviate the political crisis in the city.

