(Bloomberg) -- Chinese state media has touted President Xi Jinping as a market-friendly reformer on par with the paramount leader Deng Xiaoping, in an apparent attempt to dispel skepticism over the country’s growth outlook.

The nearly 6,000-word article, published Tuesday by state news agency Xinhua in English, proclaimed the president as “another outstanding reformer” after Deng, who spearheaded China’s opening-up in the late 20th century and transformed it into an economic powerhouse.

The story detailed Xi’s accomplishments in market and economic reforms over the past two decades, including restructuring state-owned enterprises, boosting tech innovations and attracting foreign investment like Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory.

“The two leaders faced the same mission — to modernize China, but against strikingly different backdrops,” the report said.

The portrayal of Xi as a reformer appears intent on boosting confidence in the world’s No. 2 economy. It came a day after the closing of China’s annual National People’s Congress meeting in Beijing, where the Communist Party leadership unveiled an ambitious growth target that was met with skepticism by some economists and stimulus measures that disappointed markets.

During the week-long gathering in Beijing that ended Monday, party officials emphasized Xi’s central role in leading the economy out of Covid slumps, although the economy’s rebound has fallen short of expectations.

The Xinhua article said Xi’s performance during the NPC session dispelled concerns about the Chinese economy losing steam. It also highlighted a party conclave convened in 2013 under Xi’s leadership as a milestone, much like a similar meeting led by Deng in 1978, when he ushered in the era of reform. “The 2013 event marked the dawn of a new era of reform,” Xinhua said.

