China Has Given More Than 9 Million Vaccine Doses, Officials Say

China has administered more than 9 million anti-coronavirus vaccine doses as the country braces for a possible increase in infections during the winter.

Some 7.5 million doses have been administered since Dec. 15, officials told a briefing in Beijing.

China sees a bigger risk of the virus spreading in winter as people travel and gather for holidays, National Health Commission Deputy Head Zeng Yixin told reporters.

