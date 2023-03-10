China Has Lead Over Russia In Hypersonic Weapons, DIA Says

(Bloomberg) -- China is ahead of Russia in development of hypersonic weapons and may have already deployed a weapon capable of hitting US bases in the Pacific, the Defense Intelligence Agency said.

China is also pursuing an intercontinental ballistic missile tipped with a hypersonic glide warhead that’s been tested since 2014, Paul Freisthler, the chief scientist for DIA’s analysis division, told a House Armed Services subcommittee Friday. In July 2021, the weapon showed it could circumnavigate the globe, he said.

“While both China and Russia have conducted numerous successful tests of hypersonic weapons and have likely fielded operational systems, China is leading Russia in both supporting infrastructure and numbers of systems,” Freisthler said of the weapons.

China has “dramatically advanced its development of conventional and nuclear-armed hypersonic missile technologies and capabilities through intense, focused investment, development, testing and deployments,” he said.

China’s Academy of Aerodynamics claims to operate at least three hypersonic wind tunnels capable of operating at speeds of Mach 8, 10 and 12 times the speed of sound, he said.

Russia currently has three fielded systems, including a sea-launched weapon that travels at Mach 8. Russia has also fired several at Ukraine targets since the invasion, including this week, according to news reports.

The US has yet to declare a weapon operational. The Air Force, Navy and Army are developing separate systems.

