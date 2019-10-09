(Bloomberg) -- China has low expectations that a trade agreement can be reached soon as it heads into high-level talks with the U.S. later this week, according to an editorial in the Communist Party-run Global Times newspaper.

“There are obviously many trade differences between the two countries, the attitude of the U.S. is not sincere, the area of conflict is growing broader, and strategic mutual distrust is increasing,” the piece said. “The U.S. has always emphasized its strengths, but the problem is that its actual advantage is far from supporting its demands on China, and Washington seems to have not understood this.”

The editorial brushed off the U.S.’s decision this week to blacklist Chinese companies connected to the mass detention of Muslims in the country’s far west region of Xinjiang. This is an old strategy of exerting maximum pressure ahead of talks and would have little impact on the focus or will of the Chinese side, it said.

“China has already seen many U.S. cards. It is completely unrealistic for the U.S. to surprise China with a new card,” said the editorial, published Tuesday evening in Chinese and English. “No matter how many bargaining chips the U.S. adds to the trade war, China is prepared for them.”

A separate article Tuesday on the state media-connected blog Taoran Notes was also less than optimistic about the negotiations, but emphasized that it was necessary to continue talking -- even if the U.S. was to impose more tariffs. The U.S. will remain aggressive, while China will continue “defensively counterattacking” and should focus on doing its own thing, the article said.

“There are more solutions than difficulties, as long as you maintain a resilient spirit,” it concluded.

