(Bloomberg) -- China has removed stringent visa requirements for 11 countries as Beijing takes steps toward opening up and encouraging more cross-border exchanges.

Ireland on Wednesday secured a unilateral visa-free policy from China, after Premier Li Qiang sat down with leaders in Dublin and praised “close ties” between the two nations.

Beijing has scrapped visa requirements for some nations as the world’s second-largest economy works to promote tourism and business links amid domestic pressures from deflation and subdued demand.

The recent push started in July 2023 with restoring visa-free entry to passport holders from Singapore and Brunei, more than three years after the onset of the pandemic pushed the Chinese government to suspend that policy.

Since then, China has expanded its visa-free list — primarily to several European countries as it seeks to foster stronger relations and attract more foreign investment from the bloc. In November, Beijing announced it would scrap entry requirements for France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, as well as Malaysia.

At the beginning of this month, Thailand’s Prime Minister announced a bilateral deal with China to waive visa requirements for travelers. Switzerland became the next country to benefit from China’s relaxed policies ahead of Li’s visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum.

China has also imposed other measures to open up its economy, including making it easier to apply for visa on arrival, as well as cutting visa application fees for foreign nationals.

