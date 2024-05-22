(Bloomberg) -- China sanctioned 12 American military companies and ten defense executives in retaliation against US arms sales to Taiwan and measures against Chinese firms accused of supplying Russia in the Ukraine war.

The sanctioned companies include subsidiaries of Lockheed Martin Corp., General Dynamics, as well as IronMountain Solutions and Applied Technologies Group, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website on Wednesday afternoon. Their assets will be frozen in the country, the ministry said.

Six senior executives of Northrop Grumman Corp., including Chief Executive Officer Kathy Warden, and four with General Dynamics, including vice president Firat Gezen, were banned from entering China, including Hong Kong and Macau, according to the statement.

The measures are largely symbolic as the firms generally don’t do business there. They underscore tensions between the world’s leading powers over key geopolitical flash points.

The penalties were the first in response to the Biden administration’s move earlier this month to impose sanctions on Chinese entities for alleged support of Russia.

In annoucing the sanctions, China said the US’ “unilateral bullying and economic coercion” damaged the rights and interests of Chinese companies and institutions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said US arms sales to Taiwan “severely damaged China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Beijing claims sovereignty over the self-ruled democracy, although it has never had control of the island.

The moves came just two days after the US congratulated Taiwan’s new President Lai Ching-te. China condemned Lai’s inaugural address for sending a “dangerous signal of seeking independence” and on Tuesday sanctioned former US Congressman Mike Gallagher.

