(Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities held an emergency meeting on Sunday after recent major accidents at coal mines, calling for “decisive measures” to control risks and curb such incidents.

It’s strictly forbidden for local governments and companies to demand higher output from mines than the quotas allow, the State Council’s Work Safety Committee and Ministry of Emergency Management said. There’s also no grace period for coal mines that are slated to close, it said.

Chongqing government officials were summoned by the committee after two fatal accidents at coal mines in the southwestern region. A total of 23 miners were killed in a mine in Chongqing Saturday, according to state television.

