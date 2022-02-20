China Home Prices Barely Fall in Glimmer of Hope for Developers
China’s home price declines eased for a second month in January, offering a rare sign of hope to the embattled property sector.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
China’s home price declines eased for a second month in January, offering a rare sign of hope to the embattled property sector.
China’s nascent real estate investment trust project looks well placed to continue its market-beating run as a renewed infrastructure push adds to its appeal.
As default risks surrounding troubled issuers like China Evergrande Group rocked the nation’s bond markets last year and left global investors nursing losses, a handful of little-known hedge funds swooped in.
Only seven weeks ago, Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. looked like a rare beacon of strength in a Chinese real estate industry reeling from an unprecedented stretch of defaults.
The great bond selloff may have eased this week at long last, but a Treasury fear gauge is sending a clear message: Not since the global financial crisis have two-year Treasuries been laced with volatility risk like this.
13m ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China’s home price declines eased for a second month in January, offering a rare sign of hope to the embattled property sector.
New home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, fell 0.04% last month from December, when they dropped 0.28%, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed Monday. Values in the secondary market declined 0.28%, down for a sixth month.
Sentiment in China’s home market has been dented by a worsening liquidity crisis among real estate developers following a regulatory clampdown on excessive leverage. Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. late Friday become the latest developer to warn it may not meet its obligations, another negative surprise only weeks after it announced plans to redeem a perpetual bond.
“Homebuyers are still in a heavy wait-and-see mode after price cuts in December extended to the New Year,” said Chen Wenjing, associate research director at China Index Holdings. “Many cities will likely remain lackluster this month.”
Chinese authorities have been racing to arrest the property slowdown, which has been hurting growth in the world’s second-largest economy. Banks in several Chinese cities have cut mortgage down payments for some homebuyers, according to local media, in a move that may boost flagging housing demand.
Still, the outlook remains bleak. Yu Liang, chairman of China Vanke Co., one of the country’s largest developers, urged staff to prepare for a battle that could make or break the firm, the South China Morning Post reported last week. Global credit rating firms are withdrawing their assessments on property bonds, while a string of auditor resignations is adding to doubts over financial transparency weeks before earnings season.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.