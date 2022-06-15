(Bloomberg) -- China’s home prices fell for a ninth month in May, signaling demand remains weak despite increased government support for the slumping property market.

New home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, dropped 0.17% last month from April, when they slid 0.3%, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed Thursday.

The figures suggest that China’s real estate sector is far from a rebound amid a worsening job crisis and weak economic recovery. Chinese households have turned to hoarding cash this year, a sign that people are bracing for tougher times even as some cities emerge from crippling Covid lockdowns.

Chinese officials have been stepping up efforts to arrest a property slowdown that has weighed on the world’s second-largest economy for almost a year. These include urging banks to lend more, easing mortgage costs and partially relaxing ownership rules.

There have been some early signs that the market may be bottoming. New-home sales rose 26% from April, the first month-on-month gain since December, bureau data showed Wednesday. However, the stop-start reopening from Covid lockdowns may be too late to save some cash-strapped property developers.

“Whether the easing measures can take effect remains to be seen,” China Real Estate Information Corp. researchers led by Yang Kewei wrote in a note earlier this week. “While policymakers have stepped up easing since late April, the majority of developers haven’t seen a full sales recovery.”

Existing-home prices declined 0.39% from a month earlier, the largest drop since February 2015.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.