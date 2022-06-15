(Bloomberg) -- China’s property market showed a tentative sign of improvement in May, with new-home sales posting the first month-on-month gain this year.

Residential sales rose 26% from April, the first increase since December, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official figures released Wednesday. From a year earlier, sales dropped 42% in May, easing from a 49% decline in the previous month.

“Some positive signs have emerged in the property market,” statistics bureau spokesman Fu Linghui said at a news briefing in Beijing, citing its research. “We believe the property sector will gradually help stabilize the economy in the second half.”

Chinese officials have been stepping up efforts to arrest a property slump that has weighed on the world’s second-largest economy for almost a year. These include urging banks to lend more, easing mortgage costs and partially relaxing ownership rules.

Shanghai’s reopening this month from a crippling Covid lockdown is another encouraging sign for the housing market, although the city has since reimposed some restrictions after a flareup in cases. Analysts say the move may be too late to save some cash-strapped developers.

