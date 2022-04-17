(Bloomberg) -- China’s new-home sales fell the most since July as the country’s latest Covid-19 outbreak took hold, threatening to prolong the property slump.

Sales by value dropped 29% in March from a year earlier, according to Bloomberg calculations based on year-to-date figures released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The decline is another blow to the embattled property sector, which has been hit by a cash crunch among developers that’s disrupted construction, shattered homebuyer confidence and led to a wave of debt defaults. The March figures don’t show the full impact of lockdowns in Shanghai and some parts of the southern metropolis of Guangzhou that have kept potential buyers away.

The Covid outbreak started to hit the residential market in the second half of the month, hindering a recovery after more policy support measures were rolled out, analysts at Beike Research Institute wrote in a report last week. About 20 cities have seen a substantial impact on new-home sales since then, it said.

More than 60 municipal authorities loosened regulations on home buying in the first quarter, including four provincial capitals that abandoned restrictions on ownership and resales.

Yet such efforts will do little to spur home sales, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung. “Weak homebuyer confidence remains a key hurdle,” Hung wrote in a note Monday. “Covid’s spread adds additional near-term threats.”

Home sales have been declining since July. China’s government made a pledge to prevent a “disorderly collapse” in the property sector in mid-March, though that has yet to bolster the physical market, even as it fueled a rally in stocks and bonds.

