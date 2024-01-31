(Bloomberg) -- The sharp slowdown in China’s home sales dragged on in January, even after policymakers stepped up efforts to arrest the slump.

The value of new home sales from the 100 biggest real estate companies slid 34.2% from a year earlier to 235 billion yuan ($33 billion), following a 34.6% decline in December, according to preliminary data from China Real Estate Information Corp. January’s sales were down 48% from the previous month, a record low in recent years.

The property downturn has been a major headwind for China’s economy, ratcheting up pressure on developers that are struggling to repay debts and complete projects. China Evergrande Group received a liquidation order from a Hong Kong court Monday, marking the largest collapse in the three-year real estate crisis.

Regulators have added more measures to bolster the country’s property and stock markets. One key step was broadening the use of commercial real estate loans for developers to help them repay other debt.

“Policymakers doubled down the pressure on banks to increase their property loans, but the credit risks banks are willing to take is limited,” according to Larry Hu, head of China economics at Macquarie Group Ltd. The key thing to watch is if and when the central government steps in to take responsibility to stop the contagion, he added.

Authorities recently called on local governments to back developers’ financing needs, including drafting a list of projects eligible for funding. Some financial firms are responding, with Ping An Bank Co. putting 41 developers on a list of builders eligible for its support, Bloomberg News reported.

In several cities including Qingdao and Chongqing, local governments have compiled “white list” development projects that require funding support.

Other recent steps include relaxing homebuying curbs in Beijing and Shanghai, two of the country’s biggest housing markets.

--With assistance from Tom Hancock and Foster Wong.

(Updates with comment and details throughout)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.