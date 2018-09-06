(Bloomberg) -- Chinese and Hong Kong equities, among the worst performers in the world this year, rose Friday as investors shook off a potentially pivotal moment in the U.S.-China trade dispute, overnight selling in U.S. technology stocks and weakness in emerging markets.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.2 percent as of 9:52 a.m., erasing its loss for the week, while the Hang Seng Index added 0.5 percent. The Hong Kong benchmark remains close to bear market territory as it’s down 18 percent from a record high in January. Despite tech shares getting hit in the U.S. overnight, Tencent Holdings Ltd. drove gains in Hong Kong, rising 1 percent after a slide of 7.1 percent over the previous two sessions.

On the trade dispute front, China said Thursday it would retaliate if the U.S. went ahead with imposing tariffs of another $200 billion in Chinese imports. The public-consultation period was due to end Thursday in the U.S., and President Donald Trump may look to proceed with the levies as soon as possible. Some leading American tech companies and retailers have urged the administration not to impose the tariffs.

Trump Gets Last-Minute Earful From Business Before China Tariffs

China is due to release August trade figures before Sunday, potentially adding more fuel to the trade-war fire. Export growth is forecast to slow to 10 percent from 12.2 percent in July, while imports are seen rising 17.7 percent versus 27.3 percent the previous month, leaving a trade surplus of $31 billion.

