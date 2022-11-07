(Bloomberg) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd., a Chinese hotel chain, is planning to start taking investor orders for its US initial public offering as early as this week, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is looking to raise less than $100 million in the first-time share sale, said the people, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering such as the fundraising amount and timing could still change, the people said.

A representative for Atour didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Atour tried to seek about $305 million in its US IPO last year but it had to postpone the plans amid China’s crackdown on overseas listings. The Shanghai-based company refiled for a listing on Nasdaq in September without providing details of the offering plans.

Atour’s revived US IPO come as investors are pinning hopes on a gradual phasing out of China’s Covid Zero strategy. Chinese stocks surged last week amid speculation that China is moving toward reopening. However, health officials over the weekend pledged to “unswervingly” stick to the current Covid controls as the country faces increasingly serious outbreaks.

Atour ran 834 hotels across 151 cities in China as of the end of June, according to the preliminary prospectus. It has a pipeline of 343 hotels under development. It also spelled out in the risk factors that Beijing has significant authority to exert influence on China-based companies when it comes to overseas listings.

Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., China International Capital Corp. and China Merchants Bank International are working on Atour’s proposed share sale, according to the filing.

